South African rand stabilises after loss on smaller rate increase

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand stabilised on Friday, after losses a day earlier when the central bank raised interest rates less than expected.

At 1440 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2050 against the dollar, not far from its previous close 17.2000.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% ZAREPO=ECI on Thursday, less than the 50-bp hike expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters and following three 75-bp hikes in a row.

"The less hawkish stance was immediately evident in the performance of the rand, which depreciated," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Thursday's decision suggests South Africa has reached the interest rate peak or that at most there might be another 25-bp increase left in a hiking cycle that started in November 2021, ETM Analytics said.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH was up about 0.4%. The government's 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.675%.

