World Markets

South African rand stabilises after loss on smaller rate increase

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

January 27, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand stabilised on Friday, after losses a day earlier when the central bank raised interest rates less than expected.

At 1440 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2050 against the dollar, not far from its previous close 17.2000.

The South African Reserve Bank raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% ZAREPO=ECI on Thursday, less than the 50-bp hike expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters and following three 75-bp hikes in a row.

"The less hawkish stance was immediately evident in the performance of the rand, which depreciated," ETM Analytics said in a note.

Thursday's decision suggests South Africa has reached the interest rate peak or that at most there might be another 25-bp increase left in a hiking cycle that started in November 2021, ETM Analytics said.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH was up about 0.4%. The government's 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.675%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Alexander Winning;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.