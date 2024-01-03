News & Insights

South African rand stabilises after big drop

January 03, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South African rand stabilised on Wednesday after a big drop the day before when the U.S. dollar posted its best daily performance since March 2023.

At 0716 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5700 against the dollar ZAR=D3, the same level as its previous close.

On Tuesday, the first trading day of 2024, the rand ended about 1.5% weaker against the dollar, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious turn in risk sentiment boosted the dollar.

The dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday =USD.

No major South African economic data releases are due on Wednesday. On Thursday a whole-economy purchasing managers' index survey ZAPMIM=ECI will be published.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI was down around 0.5% in early trade. The benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was little changed, the yield up 0.5 basis points to 9.86%.

