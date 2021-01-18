South African rand softer as dollar clings to gains

World Markets

South Africa's rand started the week on a softer note, as the dollar clung to gains on global markets.

At 0640 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2475 versus the dollar, down roughly 0.15% on its previous close.

The dollar .DXY was supported by weak U.S. economic data and rising coronavirus cases that made investors cautious about the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The rand has mainly taken its cue from global drivers so far this month, as there have been few major local data releases.

Many local traders have been away from their desks.

But this week, mining ZAMNG=ECI and retail sales ZARET=ECI figures will be published for November, as well as the December consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI.

The central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday, in which most economists expect it to hold the repo rate ZAREPO=ECI at 3.5%, but a small minority are predicting a rate cut.

Investors will also look for signs if South Africa has made more progress securing COVID-19 vaccines. Perceived sluggishness in acquiring doses has contributed to weak appetite for rand assets.

Government bonds were little changed early on Monday, with the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= down 0.5 basis points to 8.84%.

