News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand softens in face of dollar strength

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

October 25, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, taking global direction in the absence of local data.

At 1630 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0850 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USDrose more than 0.1% against a basket of global currencies as investor appetite for riskier currencies faded after lacklustre corporate results, and as Treasury yields rose.

"There are new and meaningful two-way pressures on USD/ZAR, but it seems happy at around or just over the 19.00 level...," said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a morning briefing.

On Thursday, the investor focus will turn to producer price inflation figures, which could give clues on the health of the South African economy.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing 0.45% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in late deals, with the yield down 4.5 basis points to 10.630%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by Bhargav Acharya, Bernadette Baum and Alexander Smith)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.