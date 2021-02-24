South African rand soars, then slides after budget

Updates after budget speech

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday afternoon, then fell back, as investors digested a budget meant to contain COVID-19 but avoid a debt spiral.

The budget made space for up to 19.3 billion rand ($1.3 billion) of spending on coronavirus vaccines and forecast a deficit of 14% of gross domestic product this fiscal year.

Analysts praised pledges to stabilise debt at a lower level than previously forecast and continue with efforts to rein in public sector salaries, but they said deficit projections were still worryingly large.

At 1538 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.8% weaker at 14.6500 per U.S. dollar, after earlier trading as much as 1% stronger.

"South Africa's budget targets a primary deficit of 0.5% in 2023 ... the issue is that this is not the kind of deficit that stabilizes debt, given stubbornly weak growth and a steep yield curve," said Sergi Lanau, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. "They eventually need a primary surplus."

Local stocks reacted positively to the budget, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI rising 0.4% to 60,747 points and the All-Share Index .JALSH up 0.4% to 66,201 points.

Greg Davies, a trader at Cratos Capital, said banks and retailers - two sectors whose performance is closely tied to the country's economic fortunes - benefited from the fact that the situation was not as bad as some had predicted.

"There's cynical people out there saying there's no way this budget can balance and so on, but in the meantime we go on ... I think the boost in income from mining has probably given us another 18 months of breathing room," he said.

Government bonds traced a similar trajectory to the rand -- surging immediately after the budget but later losing those gains ZAR2030=.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney, Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold; editing by Larry King)

