World Markets

South African rand slumps to 2-yr low as dollar surges

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Africa's rand slumped to a two-year low early on Monday, as the dollar showed broad strength as investors sought a safe haven amid concerns over global economic growth and energy prices after Russia's a key gas pipeline to Germany closed.

Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slumped to a two-year low early on Monday, as the dollar showed broad strength as investors sought a safe haven amid concerns over global economic growth and energy prices after Russia's a key gas pipeline to Germany closed.

At 0644 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3500 against the dollar, 0.29% weaker than its previous close. It earlier hit 17.4225, a level unseen since August 2020.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was up at 110.100, after reaching 110.270 earlier in the sessio, as the euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom announced on Friday that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, delivering a shock to customers who had expected it to reopen on Saturday after three days of maintenance work.

Investors in South Africa were awaiting a purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey at 0715 GMT for clues on the health of the local economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was down in early deals, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 10.360%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular