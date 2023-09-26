South African rand slumps on surging US Treasury yields

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Tuesday on the back of a surge in U.S. Treasury yields as investors turned away from riskier assets, analysts said.

At 1153 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0175 against the dollar ZAR=D3, more than 1.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of global currencies.

"I suspect the rand is playing catch-up to the rest of the market after the long weekend," Danny Greeff, co-head of Africa at ETM Analytics, told Reuters. Trade was closed on Monday due to a national holiday.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury yields reached 16-year highs, putting pressure on South African bonds.

"The yields on some (South African government bonds are) reaching highs not seen since the onset of the pandemic as investors rotate away from risk," Greeff said.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 11.5 basis points to 10.770%.

On Tuesday, central bank data showed that South Africa's composite leading business cycle indicator, which collects data on vehicle sales, business confidence, money supply and other factors, rose 0.1% month-on-month in July ZALEAD=ECI.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded around 1.35% weaker from its previous close.

