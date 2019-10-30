South African rand slumps as Mboweni flags wider deficits

Updates after budget speech starts

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The rand fell sharply after South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni forecast wider budget deficits and higher debt during his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

At 1223 GMT, the currency was at 14.80 to the U.S. dollar, 1.2% weaker than its previous close.

Mboweni projected a budget deficit equal to 5.9% of gross domestic product this fiscal year, higher than a February forecast of 4.5% of GDP.

He also said national debt was increasing at an unsustainable rate and that the government had identified spending cuts of 21 billion rand in 2020/21 and an additional 29 billion rand in 2021/2022 to help stabilize debt.

Africa's most industrialised economy is battling to kick-start economic growth, and investor sentiment is fragile.

South African government bonds also fell after Mboweni started his budget speech, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond up 16 basis points to 8.36%. ZAR186=

(Reporting by Naledi Mashishi; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.