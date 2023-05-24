South African rand slips with focus on rate decision

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, as investors turned their focus to the central bank's rate decision due the following day.

At 1619 GMT, the rand traded at 19.2800 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.35% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar=USD was trading more than 0.3% higher at 103.890 against a basket of global currencies, as unease over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations sent investors to safe havens.

South Africa's headline consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI slowed to 6.8% in April from 7.1% in March, data showed on Wednesday, slightly lower than the 7% predicted by analysts.

"The April CPI print was considerably more benign than in recent months. However, we think that the downside surprise is unlikely to have much bearing on the MPC decision tomorrow... given that, in our view, the SARB is mostly reacting to exchange rate weakness," wrote Andrew Matheny at Goldman Sachs.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed lower, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI down 1.60% and the broader All-share index .JALSH down 1.47%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 19 basis points to 11.045%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Nellie Peyton; Additional reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Aurora Ellis)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.