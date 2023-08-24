News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand slips before final day of BRICS summit

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

August 24, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the final day of the BRICS summit of emerging economies in Johannesburg where the bloc is weighing expansion to give the "Global South" more clout in world affairs.

At 0647 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5200 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was up about 0.1% against a basket of global currencies.

The rand gained 1.7% on Wednesday after July inflation data came in lower than expected and the greenback fell.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address the media on Thursday morning on the outcomes of the summit of the BRICS nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

More than 40 countries have expressed an interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates - from Iran to Argentina - motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them and attracted by BRICS' promise to rebalance the global order.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.240%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.