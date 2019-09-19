South African rand slips back as central bank holds key rate, stocks down

Updates prices, adds quotes and stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was slightly weaker on Thursday after the central bank left its main interest rate on hold as expected.

At 1403 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.2% weaker and trading at 14.7275 per U.S. dollar, slipping back from gains made in earlier trading.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) kept the repo rate ZAREPO=ECI at 6.5% in a unanimous decision on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

South Africa's inflation outlook has been relatively benign, with price rises well within the SARB's 3%-6% target range. But economic growth this year has been sluggish.

"We now think that South African interest rates will remain unchanged over the coming quarters," said John Ashbourne, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Future rate cuts could hinge on an important credit rating review in November, a Reuters poll found.

Stocks traded weaker, with the broader All-share index .JALSH down 0.17% to 56,124 points while the benchmark Top-40 index .JTOPI fell 0.11% to 50,078 points.

Retailers fell, with Woolworths WHLJ.J down 2.31% to 57.48 rand, the Foschini Group TFGJ.J slipping 1.96% to 162.50, and Clicks CLSJ.J declining 1.78% to 215.86 rand. Shoprite SHPJ.J also fell 0.61% to 127.70 rand.

Mr Price MRPJ.J, however, gained 0.79% to 159.05 rand despite announcing it faces a potential loss of up to 20 million rand ($1.36 million) following an internal investigation into allegations of non-compliance.

"They were expecting (a bigger loss) at the time, so it's a relief. It seems to be less serious than guys were initially expecting," said Mike Westerhof, equity trader at AG Capital.

Government bonds remained unchanged, with the yield on the 2026 bond ZAR186= at 8.21%.

($1 = 14.6934 rand)

