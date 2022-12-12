South African rand slips at start of busy data week

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped in early deals on Monday, as traders readied for a raft of local data and the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of a flurry of rate decisions, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3975 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its Friday close.

The dollar was up about 0.1% against a basket of currencies =USD, supported by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for longer amid signs of persistent inflationary pressures.

The risk-sensitive rand is highly susceptible to shifts in global investor sentiment and the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

This week, domestic data that could influence rand trading includes October mining output ZAMNG=ECI on Tuesday, November consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI and October retail sales ZARET=ECI on Wednesday, and November producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI on Thursday. Business confidence data ZABCI=ECI is also expected.

The Fed and the European Central Bank are also holding their policy meetings this week.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield falling 3 basis points to 10.44%.

