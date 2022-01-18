South African rand slips as U.S. yields lift dollar

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped on Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yieldslifted the dollar.

At 1425 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4300 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar .DXY was up 0.3% against a basket of currencies as two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR -- which track short-term interest rate expectations -- rose above 1% for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Traders were positioning for the possibility of a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve that could end with four rate hikes this year.

The rand has tended to track global factors, especially dollar moves and the outlook for U.S. interest rates, in recent sessions, moving little on the few domestic economic data releases since the start of 2022.

Data on Tuesday showed November mining outputZAMNG=ECIrose 5.2% year on year, better than forecasts for 4.25% growth.

On Wednesday, the statistics agency will release December consumer inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI and November retail sales numbers ZARET=ECI.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange also fell on Tuesday with the benchmark all-share index .JALSH ended down 0.84% to 74,956 points and the blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI closed down 0.88% to 68,282 points.

The fall, albeit broad-based, was largely driven by a fall in index heavyweight tech major Naspers LtdNPNJn.J which registered a fall of close to 3.5% on a massive global tech shares sell-off on the back of rising treasury yield.

However, petrochemical company Sasol Ltd SOLJ.Jbucked the trend by rising over 6.5% on the back of crude oil prices that hit sever-year highs.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= also dipped on Tuesday, with the yield rising 4 basis points to 9.455%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Alexander Winning Editing by Nick Zieminski)

