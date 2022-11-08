South African rand slips as U.S. dollar steadies

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar steadied after two days of losses.

At 0618 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7725 against the dollar, 0.18% weaker than its previous close.

"The rand briefly broke below R17.70 last night, but given the big move we have seen over the last two days and some good importer demand, we expect the rand to consolidate for now," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a research note.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was last up 0.181% at 110.41.

"The dollar is holding steady after two days of heavy losses as markets now focus on Thursday's crucial U.S. CPI data," Cilliers added.

Investors will also keep a close eye on U.S. midterm elections later in the day, with a Republican victory and consequently gridlock in Congress forecast. A conclusive result could take days.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.570%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.