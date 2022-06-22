World Markets

South African rand slips as traders await Fed chair, inflation data

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar early on Wednesday, as investors fretted about global growth ahead of the start of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony to Congress and domestic inflation data.

June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar early on Wednesday, as investors fretted about global growth ahead of the start of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony to Congress and domestic inflation data.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0050 against the dollar, 0.53% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.34% higher at 104.79.

Powell is due to start his testimony to Congress on Wednesday with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75-basis-point rate hike is on the cards in July.

Around 0800 GMT, Statistics South Africa is expected to publish May consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI, ZACPI=ECI figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting annual consumer inflation to accelerate to 6.2% from 5.9% in April, above the upper bound of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable at 10.160%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular