South African rand slips as traders await Fed chair, inflation data

June 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar early on Wednesday, as investors fretted about global growth ahead of the start of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony to Congress and domestic inflation data.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0050 against the dollar, 0.53% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.34% higher at 104.79.

Powell is due to start his testimony to Congress on Wednesday with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75-basis-point rate hike is on the cards in July.

Around 0800 GMT, Statistics South Africa is expected to publish May consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI, ZACPI=ECI figures.

Analysts polled by Reuters are expecting annual consumer inflation to accelerate to 6.2% from 5.9% in April, above the upper bound of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stable at 10.160%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

