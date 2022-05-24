South African rand slips as global risk aversion returns

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped early on Tuesday as risk aversion returned to global markets, with an earnings warning from Snapchat's owner SNAP.N prompting a retreat in U.S. stock futures.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8150 against the dollar, 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

Market attention on Tuesday is likely to be focused on the release of global purchasing manager index surveys and comments by policymakers at the World Economic Forum.

Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the well-heeled at the Davos forum on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession.

A South African business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI will be released around 0700 GMT and could shed light on the local outlook in an otherwise light week for domestic data.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell in early deals, with the yield rising 6.5 basis points to 9.785%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

