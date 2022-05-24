World Markets
SNAP

South African rand slips as global risk aversion returns

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's rand slipped early on Tuesday as risk aversion returned to global markets, with an earnings warning from Snapchat's owner prompting a retreat in U.S. stock futures. [nL3N2XG0LW]

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped early on Tuesday as risk aversion returned to global markets, with an earnings warning from Snapchat's owner SNAP.N prompting a retreat in U.S. stock futures.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.8150 against the dollar, 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

Market attention on Tuesday is likely to be focused on the release of global purchasing manager index surveys and comments by policymakers at the World Economic Forum.

Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the well-heeled at the Davos forum on Monday, with some flagging the risk of a worldwide recession.

A South African business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI will be released around 0700 GMT and could shed light on the local outlook in an otherwise light week for domestic data.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell in early deals, with the yield rising 6.5 basis points to 9.785%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular