South African rand slips as dollar holds firm

July 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, resuming its downward trend from the week before, as the safe-haven dollar strengthened amid global growth fears.

At 0632 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9400 against the dollar, down 0.19% from its previous close.

The rand was within a touching distance of hitting 17.000 on Monday, after trading at 16.9975 earlier, a level unseen since September 2020.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six counterparts, was up 0.32% and last trading at 107.42. The currency surged to a 24-year high on the yen in morning trade.

The rand was battered last week and hit multiple lows as investors sought the safety of the U.S. dollar at a time of high economic uncertainty as fears over a looming global recession grow.

"Mounting global growth fears are also supporting the safe-haven USD this morning. Emerging market FX is also broadly negative ahead of the European open, with the ZAR leading the decline," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Investors' eyes will be on U.S. CPI data due Wednesday and markets would likely interpret a high reading as a sign the U.S. Federal Reserve would need to raise rates even more aggressively to combat inflation.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.620%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru)

