South African rand slips as dollar finds footing

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped early on Monday, as the dollar found its footing on expectations for several U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

At 0655 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4300 against the dollar, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

"The global economy finds itself at the starting block of a new monetary tightening cycle, meaning U.S. data, Fedspeak, and the narrative surrounding prospective Fed policy are the central drivers of global capital flows at the moment," analysts at ETM Analytics said in a research note.

In its Jan. 25-26 meeting, the Fed is not expected to move rates, but there is a growing drumbeat of hawkish comments coming from within and outside the U.S. central bank.

The rand has started 2022 on a strong note, gaining more than 3% against the dollar year to date and making it one of the best-performing emerging market currencies.

Analysts at Investec say the rand typically enjoys a bout of seasonal strength around December to February, when most northern hemisphere traders are at work whereas the northern hemisphere summer months usually see less risk-taking.

This week South African economic data releases include November mining numbers ZAMNG=ECI on Tuesday, and December consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI and November retail sales ZARET=ECI on Wednesday.

On Jan. 27, the South African Reserve Bank will announce its first monetary policy decision of the year, with some traders expecting it to raise rates for the second meeting in a row after November ZAREPO=ECI.

Government bonds were also slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= rising 3.5 basis points to 9.405%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.