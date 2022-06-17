South African rand slips amid global fears of recession

June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Friday as fears of recession spread around the world following decisions by several central banks to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

At 0705 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0225 against the dollar, down 0.14% from its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six peers, was up 0.52% and trading at 104.42, recouping some of its losses after slipping to a one-week low on the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate increase.

Policymakers around the world have taken an aggressive stance towards fighting inflation, with Switzerland and Britain following the U.S. lead in raising rates on Thursday.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 1.65% while the broader all-share .JALSH index dropped 1.51% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly up in early deals, with the yield down 4.5 basis points to 10.210%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

