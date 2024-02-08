South African rand slips ahead of president's speech

Updates prices, adds analyst comments in paragraphs 5-6

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual address to parliament later in the day.

At 1529 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9700 against a broadly stronger dollar ZAR=D3, 0.42% lower than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was last up 0.26% against a basket of global currencies.

Investors will be looking ahead to Ramaphosa's "State of the Nation Address" around 1700 GMT for any solutions he might propose to the nation's power shortages and logistics crisis.

However, some analysts tempered expectations of any major announcements and predicted a muted market reaction.

The address "will likely be short on details on how the government plans to address and solve the myriad of crises facing the economy," said ETM Analytics in a note.

Data from South Africa's statistics agency earlier showed manufacturing output rose 0.7% year-on-year in December, after rising by a revised 2.5% in November.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI ending 0.85% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= slipped, with the yield up 3 basis points at 9.915%.

