World Markets

South African rand slips ahead of local inflation data

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday ahead of much-awaited monthly local inflation data that could provide clues on the health of the economy.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday ahead of much-awaited monthly local inflation data that could provide clues on the health of the economy.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0500 against the dollar, 0.34% weaker than its previous close.

Local investors will be looking at July consumer inflation data ZACPIY=ECI that is due at 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect July year-over-year consumer price inflation to be at 7.7%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, was up 0.21% to 108.78.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.335%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular