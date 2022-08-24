South African rand slips ahead of local inflation data

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday ahead of much-awaited monthly local inflation data that could provide clues on the health of the economy.

At 0636 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0500 against the dollar, 0.34% weaker than its previous close.

Local investors will be looking at July consumer inflation data ZACPIY=ECI that is due at 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect July year-over-year consumer price inflation to be at 7.7%.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, was up 0.21% to 108.78.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.335%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

