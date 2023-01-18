South African rand slips ahead of inflation, retail sales data

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand slipped early on Wednesday ahead of the release of domestic inflation and retail sales figures later in the day.

At 0611 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0725 against the U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

In global markets, the dollar was up about 0.2% against a basket of currencies =USD.

Consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI likely eased to 7.2% year-on-year in December from 7.4% in November, according to analysts polled by Reuters. The report from Statistics South Africa is due at around 0800 GMT.

Meanwhile, retail sales ZARET=ECI is expected to have fallen 0.2% year-on-year in November, compared with a 0.6% drop in October. That report is due to be published at 1100 GMT.

The rand fell steeply on Monday on mounting concerns over crippling power cuts, which prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to cancel plans to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The currency close closed little changed on Tuesday.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals on Wednesday, with the yield down 4 basis points at 9.820%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.