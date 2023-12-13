South African rand slips ahead of inflation data

By 0718 GMT, the rand was trading at 19.0250 against the dollar ZAR=D3, or about 0.5% weaker than its previous close.

Eyes will be on Statistics South Africa at 0800 GMT, when it releases inflation figures for November. Analysts polled by Reuters predict headline inflation of 5.6% in November on the year.

The focus of global markets later in the day will turn to an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and its policy outlook.

On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 .JTOPI index was little changed in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points at 10.095%.

