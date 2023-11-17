News & Insights

South African rand slips ahead of credit rating review

November 17, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Friday as investors awaited a review of South Africa's sovereign credit ratings by S&P Global later in the day.

At 1512 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4025 against the dollar ZAR=D3, around 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

In March, S&P downgraded its outlook to stable from positive, citing infrastructure constraints and a severe power crisis. In May it had held off from changing the country's sovereign credit rating or outlook.

"We expect either a drop to a negative outlook or for the agency to wait until the February budget to decide if it needs to make a change," Investec analyst Lara Hodes said in a research note.

Next week, the South African Reserve Bank will announce its interest rates decision. A Reuters poll found that the central bank will keep its repo rate unchanged and wait until May 2024 before cutting it.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes closed around 0.2% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in late deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis point to 10.075%.

