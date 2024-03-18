News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand slips ahead of CPI, central bank meetings

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

March 18, 2024 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton with for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday at the start of a week that will include South African inflation figures and several major central bank rate decisions.

At 1507 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9650 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, 1.15% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was last trading up about 0.03% against a basket of global currencies.

Central banks in the United States, Japan, Britain and Australia will all announce rate decisions this week, with most expected to leave policy unchanged.

Locally, investors' focus will be on February inflation figures, which will be released on Wednesday.

"The rand could be in for a volatile week as it will have to navigate some risks in the U.S. dollar, where inflation is still proving a little tough to tame," said Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE.

"Should the Fed minutes come out a little dovish, we could see the rand trending stronger," he added in a research note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed down 0.74% while the broader all-share .JALSH ended 0.77% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 12 basis points to 10.485%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton with additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alex Richardson)

((Nellie.Peyton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.