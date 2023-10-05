South African rand slips against the dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened in early trade on Thursday, giving up some earlier gains after U.S. Treasury yields slipped from 16-year highs.

At 0728 GMT, the rand traded at 19.4200 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.04% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

On Thursday, a plunge in oil prices and softer U.S. labour data helped pull Treasury yields off 16-year peaks, weakening the dollar and giving some reprieve to emerging market currencies such as the rand in earlier trade.

The rand has already lost about 2.2% against the greenback this month.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from international factors like changes in U.S. yields, in the absence of major local data points.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded about 0.1% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3 basis points to 11.055%.

