News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand slips against the dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

October 05, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened in early trade on Thursday, giving up some earlier gains after U.S. Treasury yields slipped from 16-year highs.

At 0728 GMT, the rand traded at 19.4200 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.04% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

On Thursday, a plunge in oil prices and softer U.S. labour data helped pull Treasury yields off 16-year peaks, weakening the dollar and giving some reprieve to emerging market currencies such as the rand in earlier trade.

The rand has already lost about 2.2% against the greenback this month.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from international factors like changes in U.S. yields, in the absence of major local data points.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded about 0.1% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3 basis points to 11.055%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Bernadette Baum)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.