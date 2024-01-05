News & Insights

South African rand slips against strengthening US dollar

January 05, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Friday as the dollar strengthened ahead of the closely watched U.S. payrolls data later in the day.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7225 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was last up around 0.13% at 102.6 against a basket of currencies, bolstered by better-than-expected U.S. labor market data that dampened expectations of multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers such as dollar moves and U.S. economic data in the absence of major local data points.

"Investors are still feeling their way through the start of the year and are undecided on a clear direction," ETM Analytics said in a note.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 9.935%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Tags

World Markets
