South African rand slips against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

February 28, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped early on Wednesday and was set to take cues from the dollar in the absence of major economic data releases.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1675 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 0.41% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading up 0.16% against a basket of currencies.

The rand, like most emerging market currencies, takes direction from the dollar when there are no clear domestic indicators.

South African investors will turn their focus towards a slew of economic data releases on Thursday with money supply, producer price inflation, trade and budget balance figures due.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 0.6% while the broader all-share .JALSH was 0.5% weaker in early trade.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.220%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

