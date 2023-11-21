South African rand slips after mixed economic data

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped on Tuesday after mixed local economic data, ahead of inflation figures and an interest rate decision this week.

At 1541 GMT, the rand traded at 18.48 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.7% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar itself=USD was last trading down around 0.14% against a basket of major currencies.

Central bank data earlier in the day showed South Africa's composite leading business cycle indicator rose 0.6% month-on-month in September.

However, a survey by the Rand Merchant Bank showed business confidence slipped in the fourth quarter, mainly due to weak local demand for vehicles as consumer incomes remained under pressure in the face of high borrowing costs.

Investor focus will now shift towards local inflation data due on Wednesday and an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday.

Global markets are also awaiting minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting later in the day for cues on where interest rates are headed.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange were little changed, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing near its previous close.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 15 basis points to 9.905%.

