South African rand slips after in line local inflation data

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Wednesday after domestic inflation figures came in line with expectations, sparking hopes of smaller rate hikes.

At 1733 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1350 against the U.S. dollar, 0.47% weaker than its previous close.

The country's headline consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI slowed to 7.2% year-on-year in December from 7.4% in November, in line with analysts' forecasts, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

"This will likely be insufficient to see the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) halt its rate hike cycle, but a 50 basis points (bp), instead of a 75 bp hike is likely in January," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said, adding the United States has similarly slowed its pace of interest rate hikes.

The central bank, whose next rate-setting decision ZAREPO=ECI is due on Jan. 26, targets inflation of between 3% and 6%.

Meanwhile, data from Statistics South Africa showed retail sales ZARET=ECI rose 0.4% year-on-year in November after falling by a revised 0.7% in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% year-on-year drop in November.

Investec analyst Lara Hodes said a favourable Black Friday event, a highlight of November’s consumer calendar, boosted month-on-month activity.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose around 0.6%.

Among gainers, debt-laden Steinhoff International SNHJ.Jended 4% higher after raising 315.2 million euros ($340.04 million) on Wednesday from selling 38 million shares or 6.6% of retail group Pepco PCOP.WA via an accelerated book build.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger on Wednesday, with the yield down 20.5 basis points at 9.655%.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

