News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand slightly firmer, producer inflation in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

April 26, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand was slightly stronger in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar slipped on global markets, before the release of producer inflation figures later in the day.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3325 to the dollar ZAR=D3, up about 0.2% on its Tuesday close.

The dollar was down about 0.1% against a basket of currencies =USD.

Statistics South Africa will publish the March producer price index ZAPPI=ECI, ZAPPIY=ECI at 0930 GMT, shedding further light on inflationary pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect producer inflation to fall to 10.95% in annual terms from 12.2% in February, but in month-on-month terms they see it rising to 1.4% from 0.6% in February.

South Africa's central bank said on Tuesday in a biannual monetary policy document that elevated core inflation was expected to slow the pace of disinflation in the near term.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.