South African rand slightly firmer before jobs data

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed slightly early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of second-quarter unemployment data.

At 0725 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.12 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% stronger than its previous close and adding to gains made on Monday.

Johannesburg-listed stocks opened higher, with the Top-40 index .JTOPI up around 1.1%.

The statistics agency will release jobs data for April-June around 0930 GMT. South Africa's composite leading business cycle indicator fell by 2.3% in June, central bank data showed earlier.

Investors are watching both releases for clues on how quickly Africa's most industrialised economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rand was supported for a second day as gains in global stock markets lifted risk appetite more broadly, with the dollar .DXY bruised following its sharpest one-day fall since May.

Later in the week investor attention will turn to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium that could map out an end to U.S. pandemic-era stimulus.

South African government bonds were a touch weaker early on Tuesday, with the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= rising 0.5 basis point to 8.885%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

