South African rand slides against stronger dollar, stocks edge up

Alexander Winning Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar shook off some of the weakness of the previous session.

At 1621 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.1225 against the U.S. dollar, 0.25% weaker than its previous close.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was 0.107% higher at 112.19, after having earlier slipped to a near two-week low of 111.76.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose slightly, mostly due to gains in the industrial index .JINDI.

Overall on the JSE, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.32% higher, while the broader all-share .JALSH was up 0.24%.

Shares in South African retailer Pick n Pay PIKJ.J dropped more than 9% after it anticipated more pressure from inflation and power cuts in the second half of the year.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.805%.

