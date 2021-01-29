South African rand set for monthly decline on subdued risk appetite

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, on track for a monthly drop, as jitters over rising coronavirus cases globally, a slow rollout of vaccines and a concerning slowdown in the pace of the domestic economic recovery dented risk sentiment.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2500 against the U.S. dollar, 0.33% weaker than its previous close. The currency was down 4% for the month.

While the greenback has benefited from safety-buying since the start of the week, when investors fretted that U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal spending package will not be as massive as the proposed $1.9 trillion, riskier currencies such as the rand suffered.

At the same time, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts globally have been running into trouble. In Europe, production delays have snowballed into a spat between the European Union and drugmakers over how best to direct the limited supplies available.

Locally, concerns over South Africa's debt have also weigh on sentiment. The economy was in recession even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit its shores.

The International Monetary Fund warned South Africa on Wednesday about its spiralling debt, stressing the urgency of fiscal consolidation.

"In the overall emerging capital markets sphere, hard currency debt issuance has dramatically increased over the past five years, raising concerns about EM debt sustainability," analysts at NKC African Economics said in a note.

"On the one hand, very low core interest rates have made debt service more sustainable. But, on the other hand, a rising U.S. dollar could make the external debt burden heavier."

The yield on South African long-dated benchmark bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= rose 1.5 basis points to 8.785% in early deals.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.