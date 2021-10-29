South African rand set for hefty weekly loss, stocks also fall

Adds details, updates numbers

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand was set for a heavy weekly loss of nearly 3% on Friday, hurt by severe power cuts, uncertainty ahead of municipal elections next week and investor sales of riskier assets.

At 1445 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2025 against the dollar, 0.36% weaker than its previous close and around 2.75% down compared to its value in early trade on Monday.

Struggling state power utility Eskom has implemented scheduled power cuts - known locally as loadshedding - every day this week because of faults at its ageing coal-fired plants.

A local government vote on Monday will, meanwhile, test support for the governing African National Congress.

Both factors, along with a broad-based sell of across emerging market currencies on Friday, combined meant the rand took a beating.

"Risk-off mood sees a broad-based sell-off across EM currencies today and with local elections around the corner, we can expect increased price volatility," said Warren Venketas, analyst at IG, adding South Africa-linked commodities had also taken a hit.

Earlier on Friday, central bank data showed private sector credit grew 1.6% year on year in September, compared with a 1.2% expansion in August.

While the country's budget deficit ZABUDM=ECI also narrowed, data showed its trade surplus ZATBAL=ECI had shrank.

Meanwhile, yields and the bid-to-cover ratio dipped on 1 billion rand of three-month treasury bills sold on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030=, however, rose 3.5 basis points to 9.640%.

Stocks were down too, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI losing 0.47% to 60,808 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH dropping 0.44% to 67,465 points.

Miners were the biggest losers on the blue-chip index as gold prices hit a more than one-week low, with platinum and palladium prices also suffering.

Shares in the Foschini Group TFGJ.J, however, closed 1.73% higher after the retailer swung back to a first-half profit.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

