South African rand rises as dollar drops; miners drag on bourse

By 1548 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9675 against the dollar, 0.77% stronger than its previous close. On Monday the rand hit its lowest level since September 2020.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six counterparts, dropped by more than 0.2% to 107.88.

South Africa's manufacturing output was down 2.3% year on year in May after falling by a revised 7.6% in April, statistics agency data showed.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.07% down while the broader all-share index .JALSH dropped by 0.09%.

The mining index .JMINI on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ended 3.31% down on weaker commodity prices. Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J, Northam Platinum Holdings NPHJ.J and Impala Platinum Holdings IMPJ.J dropped 5.9%, 5.4% and 4.9% respectively.

However, financials remained resilient, with the bank index .JBANK up 1.17% at the close.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was barely changed with the yield at 10.835%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.