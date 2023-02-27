South African rand regains some ground as dollar slips

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand regained some ground on Monday against a weaker U.S. dollar, after a stretch of losses that saw it end last week at its lowest level so far this year.

At 1506 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.3925 against the dollar, about 0.2% stronger than its previous close. On Friday, it hit a 2023-low of 18.4850.

There were no major South African economic data releases on Monday. Tuesday will see the release of January money supply ZAM3=ECI, trade ZATBAL=ECI and budget ZABUDM=ECI figures, as well as fourth-quarter unemployment numbers ZAUNR=ECI.

The Financial Action Task Force, which sets standards on combating money laundering and illicit financing, added South Africa to its "grey list" on Friday, a knock to the reputation of Africa's most advanced economy.

But markets appeared to have moved on quickly from the news, analysts said.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed about 0.9% higher and the broader all-share .JALSH was up 0.75%.

Steinhoff SNHJ.J led gainers with shares up over 40% after the retail holding group reported double-digit revenue growth for its quarter ended-December on Friday.

"We do not believe markets will continue to react over negatively due to the grey-listing, especially since a lot of this unwelcome news has already been priced in," Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer at PSG Wealth said in a note.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.065%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nellie Peyton; additional reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and James Macharia Chege)

