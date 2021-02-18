South African rand recovers, stocks weighed down by mining and financial firms

Adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields eased, with the local unit recovering from losses in two previous sessions.

At 1440 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.44% firmer at 14.5850 per dollar. It hit a one-year best of 14.4050 this week in a broad rally of emerging market currencies partly driven by an upswing in commodity prices, but later fell as investors booked profits from the currency.

The rand gained on the day despite the news that a laboratory study suggested the dominant coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa may reduce antibody protection from Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine by two-thirds.

South Africa had been counting on the Pfizer shot, developed with German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE, to step up its vaccination programme after administering the first Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N (J&J) doses on Wednesday.

Market focus has shifted to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech next Wednesday. Speculation that the budget could outline plans for fiscal consolidation has helped the rand, but any initiatives are likely to be limited and ultimately could disappoint investors.

"The near-term outlook for the rand will be dominated by the budget speech, but over the longer term we continue to expect a policy-led correction in the dollar which will support the rand," analysts at NKC African Economics said in a note.

Stocks closed weaker, weighed down by mining .JMINI and financial .JFINI shares, with the Johannesburg all-share index .JALSH closing 0.8% weaker at 66,575 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI fell 0.86% to 61,206 points.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= was up a single basis point at 8.750%.

