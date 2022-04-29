South African rand recovers slightly after two-week slump

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand recovered some ground early on Friday after a two-week slump while the U.S. dollar eased on global markets.

At 0720 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.9350 against the dollar, 0.5% stronger than its Thursday close.

It was still on track for a loss of more than 1% against the dollar this week after falling over 6% last week.

The dollar index =USD hit a 20-year high on Thursday, buoyed by bets on rising U.S. interest rates and worries about growth in Europe and China, before falling back on Friday.

Early on Friday, central bank data showed private sector credit expanded 5.89% year on year in March, greater than February's 3.62% increase. Later in the day March budget ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI numbers are due to be published.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI was up around 2.2% in early trade. The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was also stronger, with the yield falling 3.5 basis points to 9.98%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Mark Heinrich)

