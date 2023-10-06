News & Insights

South African rand recovers from 4-month low after U.S. payrolls data

October 06, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

Updates after rand hits four-month low

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The South African rand recovered some losses on Friday after slumping to a four-month low earlier on the back of positive U.S. payrolls data.

At 1328 GMT, the rand traded at 19.5150 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 19.5125.

It earlier touched 19.6400 - its lowest since June - after non-farm payrolls data out of the United States showed a larger than expected increase in jobs for September.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.3% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

Analysts had earlier warned that encouraging U.S. employment figures would bolster the dollar and adversely impact the rand.

The rand has lost about 12.7% against the greenback since the start of the year.

"The rand has remained very weak this year, far removed from its fair value of closer to R15.00/USD. Substantial US dollar strength has been a key reason," said Investec economist Annabel Bishop in a research note.

Locally, South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.980 billion by the end of September from $55.444 billion in August, central bank data showed on Friday ZAFXRS=ECI.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded around 0.4% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.965%.

