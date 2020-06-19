South African rand recovers after sell-off, stocks edge up

Adds latest figures

JOHANNESBURG, June 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the U.S. dollar early on Friday, recovering from the previous session's tumble when global risk sentiment had been dented by fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The rand ZAR=D3 was trading up 0.6% at 17.3525 per dollar by 1545 GMT, having fallen more than 1% on Thursday.

South African-focused investors are awaiting a supplementary budget pencilled in for June 24, when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil a major shake-up in spending and revenue forecasts for the recession-hit economy.

"It is going to be a massive task for Mboweni to juggle the country's costs and, therefore, it is certainly prudent to take some positioning off the table given the potential for disaster," Standard Bank chief trader Warrick Butler said in a note.

"It is easy to put the risk back on once the dust has settled."

South Africa's economy was in bad shape before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. A strict nationwide lockdown from late March has since curtailed production across key sectors such as mining and retail, with the central bank predicting a 7% contraction in gross domestic product this year.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 0.9% while the broader all-share index .JALSH rose 0.7% in early trade.

In fixed income, the yield on the long-dated government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 1.5 basis points at 9.315%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) ended the week slightly higher as optimism around reopening of economies soothed some worries over the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH was up 0.43% to end the trading week at 54,171 points and the top 40 companies index .JTOPI closed up 0.37% to 49,770 points.

A major boost to the market came from a rise in gold prices that gained 1.2% on the day and lifted JSE's gold index .JGLDX, which represents the top five gold mining companies in South Africa, almost 8%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman and Alex Richardson)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.