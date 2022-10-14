South African rand rebounds as U.S. dollar trades lower

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday as the dollar slipped after investors appeared to shift focus away from U.S. interest rate considerations to global stock markets.

At 0704 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 had firmed by 0.49% to 18.1650 against the dollar.

It had hit a 29-month low on Thursday after higher than expected U.S. consumer prices data, raising the likelihood of another large increase to U.S. interest rates next month.

"Heading into the final trading session for the week, market sentiment remains somewhat buoyant after yesterday's sharp reversal," ETM Analytics economists said in a note, adding that equities and emerging market currencies remain on the front foot.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes rose by about 2% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 11.5 basis points at 10.730%.

