South African rand rebounds after two-week slump, tech stocks rise

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand rebounded on Friday after a two-week slump, as the U.S. dollar eased on global markets and risk appetite was lifted by Chinese authorities pledging to support economic growth.

At 1400 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.7550 against the dollar, around 1.7% stronger than its Thursday close.

The rand was still on track to end down almost 1% against the dollar this week after falling over 6% last week.

The dollar =USD edged down from its recent 20-year high on Friday but was on course for its best month since 2015.

South African economic data releases on Friday were mostly positive, with private sector credit expanding 5.89% year on year in March, greater than February's 3.62% increase. The trade surplus ZATBAL=ECI widened to 45.86 billion randfrom 11.50 billion rand in February.

March's budget deficit widened to 37.22 billion rand from 28.61 billion rand a year earlier.

In equities, battered stocks extended their rebound on China's vow to step up economic growth. The Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH closed 1.26% firmer at 72,438 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI climbed 1.43% to 65,475 points.

A top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday China would take steps to support its economy, including embattled internet platforms, as risks grow from its COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine crisis.

That lifted Hong Kong tech shares, with tech giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK soaring 11%.

The optimism was also powered by reports that China's top leaders will hold a symposium early next month with a number of internet companies, expected to be chaired by President Xi Jinping, fuelling investor hopes that the worst may be over for an unprecedented, multi-pronged crackdown that began in late 2020.

Johannesburg-listed shares of Prosus NV PRXJn.J, which owns a 29% stake in Tencent, jumped 8.45%, tracking Tencent's spike. In turn, market heavyweight tech investor Naspers NPNJn.J, which majority-owns Prosus, climbed 7.94%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was also stronger, with the yield falling 4.5 basis points to 9.97%.

