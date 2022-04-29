World Markets

South African rand rebounds after two-week slump, tech stocks rise

Contributors
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The South African rand rebounded on Friday after a two-week slump, as the U.S. dollar eased on global markets and risk appetite was lifted by Chinese authorities pledging to support economic growth.

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - The South African rand rebounded on Friday after a two-week slump, as the U.S. dollar eased on global markets and risk appetite was lifted by Chinese authorities pledging to support economic growth.

At 1400 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.7550 against the dollar, around 1.7% stronger than its Thursday close.

The rand was still on track to end down almost 1% against the dollar this week after falling over 6% last week.

The dollar =USD edged down from its recent 20-year high on Friday but was on course for its best month since 2015.

South African economic data releases on Friday were mostly positive, with private sector credit expanding 5.89% year on year in March, greater than February's 3.62% increase. The trade surplus ZATBAL=ECI widened to 45.86 billion randfrom 11.50 billion rand in February.

March's budget deficit widened to 37.22 billion rand from 28.61 billion rand a year earlier.

In equities, battered stocks extended their rebound on China's vow to step up economic growth. The Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH closed 1.26% firmer at 72,438 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI climbed 1.43% to 65,475 points.

A top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday China would take steps to support its economy, including embattled internet platforms, as risks grow from its COVID-19 outbreaks and the Ukraine crisis.

That lifted Hong Kong tech shares, with tech giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK soaring 11%.

The optimism was also powered by reports that China's top leaders will hold a symposium early next month with a number of internet companies, expected to be chaired by President Xi Jinping, fuelling investor hopes that the worst may be over for an unprecedented, multi-pronged crackdown that began in late 2020.

Johannesburg-listed shares of Prosus NV PRXJn.J, which owns a 29% stake in Tencent, jumped 8.45%, tracking Tencent's spike. In turn, market heavyweight tech investor Naspers NPNJn.J, which majority-owns Prosus, climbed 7.94%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was also stronger, with the yield falling 4.5 basis points to 9.97%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Chang)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular