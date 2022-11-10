South African rand rallies on lower-than-expected U.S. inflation

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand rallied on Thursday afternoon, as the dollar dropped sharply on lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data that could allow the Federal Reserve to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes.

At 1517 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4525 against the dollar, up about 1.8% on its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, was down more than 1.6%.

U.S. consumer prices were up 7.7% year on year in October, marking the first time since February that the annual increase was below 8%.

Among domestic drivers for the rand, South African manufacturing data for September ZAMAN=ECIsurprised to the upside, rising 2.9% year-on-year versus analysts' predictions for a 2.35% fall.

"The recovery in manufacturing in the third quarter was encouraging and points to the sector making a positive contribution to aggregate GDP following the negative contribution in the second quarter," Nedbank economists said in a research note.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed 1.5% higher, helped by optimism over the U.S. inflation numbers. The yield on the South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell 22 basis points to 10.28%, reflecting a stronger price.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Alexander Winning; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

