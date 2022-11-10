World Markets

South African rand rallies on lower-than-expected U.S. inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

November 10, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The South African rand rallied on Thursday afternoon, as the dollar dropped sharply on lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data that could allow the Federal Reserve to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes.

At 1517 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4525 against the dollar, up about 1.8% on its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, was down more than 1.6%.

U.S. consumer prices were up 7.7% year on year in October, marking the first time since February that the annual increase was below 8%.

Among domestic drivers for the rand, South African manufacturing data for September ZAMAN=ECIsurprised to the upside, rising 2.9% year-on-year versus analysts' predictions for a 2.35% fall.

"The recovery in manufacturing in the third quarter was encouraging and points to the sector making a positive contribution to aggregate GDP following the negative contribution in the second quarter," Nedbank economists said in a research note.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-share index .JALSH closed 1.5% higher, helped by optimism over the U.S. inflation numbers. The yield on the South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell 22 basis points to 10.28%, reflecting a stronger price.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Alexander Winning; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.