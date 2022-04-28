South African rand pressured by strong dollar

JOHANNESBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand was under pressure from a strong dollar early on Thursday, as the U.S. currency struck multi-year peaks against a basket of currencies.

At 0705 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.9300 against the dollar, around 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar .DXY has been bolstered by bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates aggressively this year, starting with a 50 basis point move in May.

The rand lost more than 6% against the greenback last week as severe power cuts by struggling utility Eskom and devastating floods reminded investors of the constraints to South Africa's growth outlook. It has fallen almost 2% more this week.

Around 0930 GMT on Thursday, Statistics South Africa will release producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI data, providing further clues about price pressures. On Friday money supply ZAM3=ECI, budget ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI figures are due.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 1.2% in early trade. The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= dropped slightly, with the yield rising 3.5 basis points to 9.920%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.