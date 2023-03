South African rand pauses after sharp fall

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady in early trade on Thursday, after plummeting a day earlier when a U.S. banking crisis spread to Europe and led to a sharp deterioration in global risk appetite.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4075 against the dollar ZAR=D3, little changed from its previous close of 18.4175.

The local currency ended about 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a smaller-than-expected contraction in local retail sales in January.

No major South African economic data releases are due on Thursday.

Recent data have pointed to ongoing weakness in Africa's most industrialised economy, after a bigger-than-forecast fall in the fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

Severe power constraints are hurting businesses of all sizes, leading the central bank to expect almost .

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was also broadly flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.040%.

