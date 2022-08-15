South African rand opens weaker as dollar firms

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Monday as the U.S. dollar edged higher on global markets.

In a thin week for domestic economic data, analysts say the rand is likely to take its cues from global drivers such as the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

At 0610 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.2500 against the dollar, down more than 0.3% on its previous close.

The dollar =USD was up about 0.1% against a basket of currencies as traders weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve policymakers against signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

Fed minutes on Wednesday will be scrutinised for further clues about U.S. interest rate trajectory.

Also on Wednesday, South Africa's June retail sales figures ZARET=ECI will shed more light on the economy's second-quarter performance.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by David Goodman )

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.