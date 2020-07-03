World Markets

South African rand opens stronger after positive data

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published

South Africa's rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar this week, after the first current account surplus in 17 years and an upbeat U.S. jobs report.

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar this week, after the first current account surplus in 17 years and an upbeat U.S. jobs report.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9350 versus the dollar, around 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= at 9.27%.

On Thursday, central bank data showed a 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) surplus on the current account, which has long been a sore spot for Africa's most industrialised economy. That added to optimism from the U.S. economy creating jobs at a record clip in June.

Although the rand has enjoyed a good week, it is still down some 17% against the U.S. currency so far this year, partly a reflection of deep-seated concerns about the health of domestic public finances.

The finance ministry predicts a deficit on its main budget of more than 14% of GDP this fiscal year and an economic contraction of over 7% in 2020. An economic recession that began last year deepened in the first quarter, before the coronavirus crisis really took hold, data showed this week.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular