South African rand opens stronger after positive data

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar this week, after the first current account surplus in 17 years and an upbeat U.S. jobs report.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9350 versus the dollar, around 0.3% firmer than its previous close.

Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= at 9.27%.

On Thursday, central bank data showed a 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) surplus on the current account, which has long been a sore spot for Africa's most industrialised economy. That added to optimism from the U.S. economy creating jobs at a record clip in June.

Although the rand has enjoyed a good week, it is still down some 17% against the U.S. currency so far this year, partly a reflection of deep-seated concerns about the health of domestic public finances.

The finance ministry predicts a deficit on its main budget of more than 14% of GDP this fiscal year and an economic contraction of over 7% in 2020. An economic recession that began last year deepened in the first quarter, before the coronavirus crisis really took hold, data showed this week.

