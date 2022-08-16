South African rand opens flat; weak global data weigh

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The South African rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday, with weak global economic data weighing on the risk-sensitive currency.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.4600 against the dollar, the same level as its previous close.

No major domestic economic data releases are due on Tuesday, so the rand is expected to take its cue from overseas drivers.

On global markets, the safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a one-week high =USD as world economic indicators reignited recession fears.

The rand fell around 1.6% against the dollar on Monday in risk-off trade.

On Wednesday, South Africa-focused investors will look to June retail sales figures ZARET=ECI for further clues about the economy's second-quarter performance. Last week June manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI and mining ZAMNG=ECI numbers came in worse than expected, adding to evidence the economy was struggling to gain momentum.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Peter Graff)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.