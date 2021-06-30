World Markets

South African rand opens firmer on busy data day

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand opened firmer on Wednesday, erasing most of the previous session's losses, on a day when private sector credit, budget and trade data will be published.

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened firmer on Wednesday, erasing most of the previous session's losses, on a day when private sector credit, budget and trade data will be published.

At 0730 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.2800 against the dollar, roughly 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Central bank data showed private sector credit ZACRED=ECI contracted 0.42% year on year in May, reflecting weak demand for loans.

Around 1200 GMT, May budget ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI data will be released, giving some insight into the state of public finances.

South Africa's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven and halting, but one bright spot has been bumper commodity prices which have improved the country's terms of trade.

Government bonds were also slightly stronger on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= falling 4.5 basis points to 8.915% in early deals.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular