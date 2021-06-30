South African rand opens firmer on busy data day

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened firmer on Wednesday, erasing most of the previous session's losses, on a day when private sector credit, budget and trade data will be published.

At 0730 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.2800 against the dollar, roughly 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Central bank data showed private sector credit ZACRED=ECI contracted 0.42% year on year in May, reflecting weak demand for loans.

Around 1200 GMT, May budget ZABUDM=ECI and trade ZATBAL=ECI data will be released, giving some insight into the state of public finances.

South Africa's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven and halting, but one bright spot has been bumper commodity prices which have improved the country's terms of trade.

Government bonds were also slightly stronger on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= falling 4.5 basis points to 8.915% in early deals.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

